Sorting and counting underway in Offaly's local and European elections

Sorting and counting is beginning in Offaly this morning following Friday's local and European elections, as well as the divorce referendum.

Offaly's boxes are being sorted in Banagher College before the local elections votes head to Mucklagh later on Saturday for a first count.

The European votes will be counted from Sunday in Cork.

An RTE/TG4/RED C poll suggests Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are neck and neck in the local elections with around 23% each nationally.

The European seats look to stay in the south of the country with Sean Kelly expected to top the poll in Ireland South, following comfortably by Liadh Ní Riada and Billy Kelleher.

After that, Grace O'Sullivan, Mick Wallace, Deirdre Clune and Malcolm Byrne will battle for two remaining seats.

The RTE Exit Poll also predicts the divorce regulation referendum will be passed comfortably.

You can follow minute-by-minute updates from the election counts in Offaly at our dedicated live blog right here.