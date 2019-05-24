Driver caught speeding in Offaly during Garda speeding crackdown

A driver has been caught breaking the speed limit in Offaly during National Slow Down Day.

The motorist was clocked at 123kph on the N80 at Derryclure between Killeigh and Tullamore.

Elsewhere in the country, a motorist was caught doing 154kph in a 100kph zone on the N20 in Cork while a motorist in Mayo was clocked at 143kph in a 100kph zone in Mayo,

Between 7am and 7pm today, GoSafe checked 172,406 vehicles across the country and detected 261 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

An Garda Síochána are conducting a national speed enforcement operation "Slow Down”, supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders, for a 24 hour period from 7am today Friday, May 24 to 7am on Saturday, May 25.