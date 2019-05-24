Two investigations underway following death of man in farm accident in Midlands

Two investigations are underway following the sudden death of a man in his mid 60s following a tragic farm accident in the Midlands.

Gardaí in Granard and the Health & Safety Authority are both investigating the accident which occurred on Thursday, May 23 at Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

It is believed that the farmer was fatally injured by an animal. Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 4.30pm and the body was been removed to hospital where a post mortem will take place.



The HSA have been notified and they will carry out their own investigations.

A garda file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.

The tragic death brings to ten the number of farm fatalities on Irish farms to date this year.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, on Tuesday, May 21, a man was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries following an incident on a farm near Bailieboro, Co Cavan.