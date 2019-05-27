Construction work underway on new bridge in Tullamore

Construction work is underway on a new bridge in Tullamore that will connect two commercial areas of the town.

The pedestrian bridge is being built over the Tullamore River from the Bridge Centre Car Park to Main Street.

The areas where the bridge will be located have been cordoned off on Main Street and in the car park and foundations are in place.

The project is part of the Tullamore Street Enhancement work and it is hoped that it will improve footfall for businesses on Main Street.