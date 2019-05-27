Tullamore swimming pool given green light by An Bord Pleanala

An Bord Pleanala has rejected an appeal lodged against Offaly County Council's decision to grant permission for the construction of a swimming pool at the rear of a house in Tullamore.

Offaly County Council granted permission for the project at Arden Heights in Tullamore in February with 11 conditions but that decision was appealed to An Bord Plenala by Joe & Mary Conway and also Arden Heights Residents Association.

Now the planning authority has given the project the go ahead. In its decision, An Bord Pleanala stated, "the proposed development would be acceptable in terms of servicing, traffic safety and would not seriously injure the existing visual or residential amenities of properties in the vicinity. The proposed development would, therefore be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

The development will consist of the construction of a single storey building approximately 131 sq/m in size and approximately 4.4 metres high. The building would contain a static swimming pool and dressing rooms. It will be located within the rear garden space of the existing dwelling.

The pool will be used for physical therapy and training of individual swimmers and not as a pool open to the public.