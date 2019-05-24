Offaly councillors back new greenway but oppose new footbridge

Offaly's county councillors have given their support to management plans to construct a new 2.8km stretch of greenway along the Grand Canal in Tullamore.

OCC proposes to build a shared walkway and cycling greenway route along the towpath of the canal from the eastern end of Convent View, Tullamore to Srah Bridge, Ballydrohid, Tullamore.

The Part 8 proposal came before councillors at the May meeting of OCC on Monday, May 20 where it received widespread support, although opposition was posed to a new footbridge forming part of the development.

The original plans include provision for a new pedestrian bridge at the 28th lock, Srah, Tullamore.

A number of councillors disagreed with the inclusion of the bridge, including Cllr Declan Harvey who said there was "no need" for it, saying people availing of the route could remain on the south side of the canal and cross at Ballycowan Bridge.

Cllr Tony McCormack also raised residents' concerns with parking on the Srah Road due to the increased use of the canals for activity. He asked if it was possible to put in a new carpark on vacant land at the scout den to alleviate the situation.

In response, Director of Services, Tom Shanahan, said the plans for the new route can proceed without the footbridge. Responding to Cllr McCormack, Mr Shanahan said: "I see your point but it is hoped with the new link-up, people will park throughout the town" when using the canal.

The Part 8 was officially passed by councillors on that basis as it was proposed by Cllr McCormac and seconded by Cllr Tommy McKeigue.