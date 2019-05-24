Construction work begins on new JYSK store in Midlands

Construction work has started on a branch of the JYSK homewares store in the Midlands

The new shop will be located at Laois Shopping Centre in Portlaoise.

JYSK, pronounced 'yusk' will be in a long-vacant 1,000sqm unit on the external lower ground floor.

It is opening this summer, employing 13 staff.

The international Danish based company, similar in style to Ikea, announced its advance into Ireland earlier this year. Portlaoise is one of four branches to open this year, with 15 to open around Ireland by 2020, creating 200 jobs.