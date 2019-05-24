Offaly people warned of 'one ring' phone and broadband fix scams

Gardaí have warned the public today of a number of incidents of fraud and phone and online scams.

The first is known as the "one ring scam."

This is where your phone rings once and after you return the missed call you will be re-routed to premium rate number overseas and will be subsequently billed huge sums for the privilege of listening to pre-recorded messages.

The second is a broadband fix phone fraud in which fraudsters claim to be calling from utility companies on the pretence that there are issues with the customer’s broadband service. The scam works by a company calling you offering to “fix” computer or broadband problems.

The con artist will attempt to trick you into revealing your banking or card details and providing codes from your card reader to access your online banking and make fraudulent payments.

Gardaí said that the caller will request to take remote control of your computer to “assist” you, however, this could allow the fraudster to show you fraudulent screens.

A romance fraud doing the rounds sees the scammers, who operate online, convince their victims that they have met their perfect match, and often use a fake profile to build up a relationship. They gradually gain the victim’s trust over time, with a view to eventually asking them for money.

Also, invoice redirection fraud occurs when a business receives a fraudulent email claiming to be from an existing supplier, advising of new bank details for payment. They might not necessarily request a specific payment at the time of the notification but the next legitimate payment will be made to the fraudsters account.

Gardaí have also warned of a CEO/CFO impersonation fraud which takes place when an email purporting to be from your Chief Executive Officer or a senior member in your company and is sent to the Finance Team requesting that a payment to be made to a supplier or another third party or in some cases to the senior member.

Both small and large companies have been targeted. Very sophisticated companies have fallen for the scam and lost extremely large sums of money in the process. Fraudsters impersonate the senior member either by hacking into their email account, spoofing the sender’s actual address or use one that is very similar, but almost indistinguishable for example there may be an extra dot or a sneaky extra letter stuck in.

Prize scam email continue to fool people and involve texts sent to you stating you have won a prize or a voucher for a store, looking for bank account details transfer money or some use it as a means to follow your social media profile gather information on you to create fake profiles to subsequently defraud you or someone else.

Other scams include calls claiming to be from Revenue, online ticket scams where people are fooled by false outlets.

Another tries to fool cashiers in shops. Gardaí said: "If you’re a cashier at a convenience store and two customers paying in large bills start asking for change at lightning-fast speed, you may be the target of a quick-change scam. Training, policies and procedures can help cashiers stop or prevent quick-change scams."

"Quick-change con artists target new or inexperienced salespeople who are trying to deliver fast customer service. They also target young employees who may not be as aggressive in managing the confusion of multiple transactions and are wary of slowing down a line of customers. "

You can find out more about all of these scams at www.fraudsmart.ie or www.comreg.ie.



