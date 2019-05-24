There are 36 candidates contesting the Local Elections in Offaly today

Just 36 candidates have put themselves forward to contest the 19 seats available across the three Electoral Areas in Offaly for the upcoming Local Elections.

Fifteen sitting councillors are up for re-elections across Offaly with three of those facing the electorate for the first time after being co-opted onto the council to fill vacancies over the last five years.

Just ten candidates will run for the six seats in the Edenderry Electoral Area while 12 will contest the seven seats available in the Tullamore Electoral Area.

The biggest competition will be in the Birr Electoral Area where 14 hopeful candidates are battling it out for six seats.

Voting in the Local and European Elections takes place on Friday, May 24.

