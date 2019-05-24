Offaly road fixed following local pressure on council

The main road through the Offaly village of Clonbullogue just a week after locals piled the pressure on through the Offaly Express.

Locals in Clonbullogue vented over the disintegrating condition of the main road through their otherwise picturesque village to this outlet, prompting an article on May 15.

A number of residents and motorists in the area criticised the lack of progress with one saying, "it's a disgrace; every day the road gets a little bit worse and nothing is being done about it."

It's understood the road sustained serious damage as a result of Storm Emma early in 2018 and the subsequent heatwave of last summer. The road has been "crumbling" ever since, according to residents.

The council had included the patch of road in their 2019 roadworks programme but residents were upset at the slow rate of response.

The work commenced earlier this week and the 100-metre stretch completely resurfaced by Thursday, May 23. It's understood the fix cost in the region of €19,000, as per the road programme allocation.

Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick welcomed the upcoming reconstruction work on the road which he noted has "completely crumbled over the last few months."

Locals are pleased with the outcome as the work comes ahead of national Tidy Towns adjudication this summer.