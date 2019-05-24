Offaly County Council responds to assault on traffic warden

A spokesperson for Offaly County Council has issued a statement following an assault on one of their employees, a traffic warden in Edenderry on May 9.

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into the alleged assault on JKL Street, Edenderry, Co Offaly at approximately 1.45pm on the day.

The traffic warden alleges he was physically and verbally abused during the incident.

It's understood the assault occurred moments after the warden had issued a parking ticket to a motorist on JKL Street.

In response to a request from the Offaly Express, Mark Mahon, OCC Area Engineer for Edenderry, said: "While we do not comment on specific incidents, Offaly County Council staff are entitled to dignity and respect at work."

"Traffic wardens provide an important role in ensuring that town centres function as vibrant centres of activity, whether that is ensuring that disabled parking spaces are available for those with mobility issues or parking spaces and loading bays are available for people to go about their business."

"Incidents of assault are taken very seriously and are referred to the Gardai as necessary," Mr Mahon concluded.

A number of Offaly county councillors have also condemned the incident, including Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick, who said: "I did hear about the assault last week and while I don't know much about the circumstances, any type of assault on a member of Offaly County Council staff is not acceptable."

Cllr Noel Bourke said he had not heard about the incident when contacted by the Offaly Express but was "disappointed" upon hearing it had occurred.

"Any person, public servant or any other category of person should be respected as they carry out their duties. A traffic warden is not an easy job and a person carrying such duties should be respected," Cllr Bourke said.

Cllr Noel Cribbin deemed the incident "disgraceful," adding, "I am absolutely shocked to hear about this atrocious action. Our traffic warden does an excellent job and is more than fair to motorists."

Gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.