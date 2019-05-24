Dealz to open new store in Tullamore this weekend

Discount retailer Dealz is set to open its new outlet in Tullamore this weekend.

The store will officially open at 10am on Saturday, May 25.

There will be Golden Tickets for the first 100 customers and a chance to win €50 off your Pep&Co shop. Influencer James Patrice will also be making an appearance at 2pm.

The shop is located beside Aldi in Riverview Commercial Park in the premises that previously housed Cash and Carry Direct.

Renowned for selling a wide range of items for €1.50, there are already more than 60 Dealz stores in Ireland.