Offaly residents warned over suspicious pick-up seen entering farm

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Offaly residents warned over suspicious pick-up seen entering farm

Offaly residents warned over suspicious pick-up seen entering farm

Gardaí have issued a community alert over a suspicious vehicle in Offaly.

Residents are being urged to keep a lookout for a rusty coloured Izuzu D-Max with an 141-LD registration.

The pick-up was seen entering farmyards in the Kildangan are on Thursday, May 23.

If you see the vehicle, you are asked to report it to local gardaí.