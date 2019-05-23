Offaly residents warned over suspicious pick-up seen entering farm
Gardaí have issued a community alert over a suspicious vehicle in Offaly.
Residents are being urged to keep a lookout for a rusty coloured Izuzu D-Max with an 141-LD registration.
The pick-up was seen entering farmyards in the Kildangan are on Thursday, May 23.
If you see the vehicle, you are asked to report it to local gardaí.
