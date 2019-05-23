WATCH: Barack Obama visits Offaly on this day eight years ago

RTE have shared footage of the day President Obama and his wife Michelle arrived to a great reception in Moneygall during an official visit to Ireland.

The day was May 23, 2011 - US President touched down to a warm welcome in Moneygall, the home of the president’s great great great grandfather.

The couple were met by cheering crowds and brought to Ollie Hayes' pub for a famous pint of Guinness. He also met Offaly County Council officials and Henry Healy, his distant cousin.

You can see the news footage from that famous day here.