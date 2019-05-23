Offaly apartment block fetches big price during bidding war at auction

An apartment block in Tullamore has sold at auction for just shy of €400,000.

The block at 11 Church Street, Tullamore contains seven apartments and had a guide price of €400,000.

Bidding started at €375,000 and attracted 24 more bids before being sold for €399,000.

It comprises four one-bedroom apartments, two studio apartments and one two bedroom apartment.

It extends to approximately 241.6 sq. m (2,599 sq. ft). The property is arranged over ground and two upper floors.