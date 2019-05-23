Three unfinished houses and land in Offaly spark bidding war at auction

Three unfinished houses and a sizable piece of development land in Offaly have sparked an all-out bidding war at auction.

The reserve on the property was just €95,000 but after a series of 72 bids, the property eventually sold for €160,000 earlier this week.

The three unfinished houses are situated adjacent to an existing residential development off Kilbride Road in Clara. The three were formerly part of Kilbride Gardens. The development lands extend to 2.75 acres.

In 2006 planning permission was granted by Offaly County Council for the construction of a residential development of 65 dwelling houses.