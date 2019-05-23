Cars seized in Garda crackdown in Tullamore

Gardaí in Tullamore have seized a number of cars for a variety of offences.

A number of units performed checkpoints around Tullamore on Wednesday, May 22.

Vehicles were seized for no insurance, no NCT, while another driver had their car seized for driving with children unrestrained.

Court proceedings will follow for these offences.

Gardaí have said there is "no excuse" for these offences, and they urged people to wear their seatbelts.