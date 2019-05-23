Offaly group to continue campaign for 'free, safe and legal' abortions

ARC Offaly (Abortion Rights Campaign) have said they will be continuing their campaign for ‘free, safe, legal and local’ abortion care on the anniversary of the repeal of the 8th amendment.

On May 25, last year, the people of Ireland voted yes to repeal the eighth amendment which placed a constitutional ban on abortion.

“There are still many issues with the legislation. The mandatory three day waiting period is completely medically unnecessary and has no basis in medical best practice. It creates barriers to care particularly for those in rural areas, vulnerable and marginalised people. People deserve timely abortion care that reflects evidence-based clinical practice, where they live, in a non-stigmatised environment,” Charlene Delaney, member of ARC Offaly said.

“Providers are still being criminalised which results in conservative interpretations of the law. People are still travelling to access legal healthcare. In Offaly, we have no healthcare providers signed up to the MyOptions helpline. All healthcare should be patient-centred and based on medical best practice and the current legislation falls short of this,” she continued.

They also raised concerns about the restrictive abortion laws in Northern Ireland. In Northern Ireland, abortion is illegal in all cases, including rape or incest.

“People in Northern Ireland need access to abortion at home. Under the Good Friday Agreement, the people of Northern Ireland have the right to be seen as Irish citizens. The state must adhere to its legal and constitutional obligations for all citizens of Ireland. The restrictive laws in NI violate the basic human rights of every pregnant person in the North. The ability to access free, safe, legal and local abortion is a fundamental human right which all people are entitled to, regardless of their ability, ethnicity, income level, migrations status or geographic location," Ms Delaney said.

Just last week Minister Simon Harris confirmed that the Attorney General was finalising new regulations to introduce legislation for safe access zones to prevent anti-abortion protests.

“We welcome the Minister for Health's commitment to legislate for safe access zones”, Ms Delaney added. “Abortion is a private matter between a patient, their GP and whomever else they choose to tell.”

If you are experiencing a crisis pregnancy you can contact the HSE’s MyOptions helpline on 1800 828 010.