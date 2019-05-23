TD welcomes progress on Offaly sports complex

Independent TD Carol Nolan has said she warmly welcomes confirmation from the Office of Public Works (OPW) that it has agreed in principle to offer a three-year lease to Daingean’s local development group.

It is hoped that the offer will significantly advance plans by the group to reopen and develop a much-needed sports complex for the local area.

Deputy Nolan went on to say that she was contacted with the news following a period of extensive consultation and collaboration between herself, the OPW and Daingean local development group.

"I think this confirmation is a very positive and much-needed step in the right direction," she said.

"There is a clear need to utilise and develop the existing resources that communities have at their disposal, and Daingean has a clear need for such child and community centred facilities."

"I want to commend the work of the local development group for all of the vital work it has put in getting us to this stage."

"The broader work will now continue to ensure that we get this project delivered and fully over the line,” concluded Deputy Nolan.