Ireland weather forecast for the rest of the week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the rest of the week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be quite unsettled overall, but very mild up to and including Saturday, with just relatively small amounts of rain.

However Met Eireann adds that temperatures will fall gradually from Sunday onwards and it will remain unsettled, with the possibility of higher amounts of rain at times.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday is for it to be dry in much of the country again but there will be further outbreaks of rain over Munster and Connacht. The rain will break up into scattered showers during the afternoon. Maximum temperatures 14 to 18 degrees, in light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Met Eireann states that it will be dry in most areas on Thursday night, but a few scattered showers will occur, mainly in parts of the north. A few patches of mist or fog also, in light west to northwest or variable winds. Minimum temperatures between 8 and 11 degrees.

7 Day Forecast - Precipitation and Pressure Chart in 6 hour intervals.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/j7o8KUDDmf — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 22, 2019

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday is for it to be dry in most areas, with bright or sunny spells, but a few scattered showers will occur. Mild, with temperatures a little above normal. Maximum values 15 to 19 degrees, in a light westerly breeze. Friday night will be mainly dry at first, but outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move in from the Atlantic, affecting mainly parts of west Munster and Connacht. Minimum temperatures from 6 to 11 degrees, in light westerly breezes, backing southerly.

According to Met Eireann, Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending eastwards during the morning, persistent in parts of the north and in some Atlantic coastal counties, but very patchy elsewhere. Hill and coastal fog also. Good dry spells will develop during the afternoon and evening in many inland areas, with some bright spells, but many Atlantic coastal areas will remain dull and misty. Quite warm in any bright spells, with maximum temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, but cooler on Atlantic coasts. Winds mostly moderate westerly.

On Saturday night, a spell of more persistent rain and drizzle will extend from the Atlantic, with freshening southwesterly winds.

At present, the Met Eireann weather forecast for Sunday is for outbreaks of rain in the early morning which will clear from the west and most of Sunday will be bright, with sunny spells developing and just a few scattered shower, most of the showers in west Ulster, Connacht and west Munster. It will be quite windy, especially in the northwest, with moderate to fresh westerly winds, winds strong on western and northern coasts. Turning a little cooler, with maximum temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.