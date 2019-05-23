Further information sought from council for major housing development in Edenderry

Further information has been sought on a planning application lodged with Offaly County Council in April.

The application seeks to build 90 new houses in Edenderry.

Newlyn Homes Ltd submitted the plans to build the 90 two-storey houses in the Tyrrell's Lane area of the town, not far from Edenderry Town FC on the Rathangan Road.

The houses would form Phase 3 of the overall Newberry development. Phase 1 and Phase 2 were built in the town over the last 15 years.

The proposed development also includes access off the permitted estate road from the boundary of Phase 1 and 2 of Newberry.

The lands are approximately four hectares and are bounded to northeast by the existing Newberry development, south by the current development, Tyrrell's Lane, a laneway to the West and by unzoned lands to the North.

The application includes pedestrian links from the existing houses to link to an intended cycle link west of Tyrrell's Brook as provided within the local area plan for Edenderry.

The applicants will now have to furnish planners with further information before a final decision from Offaly County Council in the coming months.