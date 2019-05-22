Permission being sought for another large housing development in Tullamore

Panning permission is being sought from Offaly County Council for the construction of another large housing development in Tullamore.

Daingean Road Residential Ltd is looking for permission to construct a total of 99 houses of various sizes on the Daingean Road.

The development will consist of 13 two-bedroomed, two-storey terraced houses, 17 three-bedroomed, two-storey terraced houses, 11 four-bedroomed, two-storey detached houses, 44 three-bedroomed, two-storey semi-detached houses and 14 two-bedroomed, two-storey masoinettes.

Permission is also being sought for and all associated site works including two ESB sub-stations, roads, landscaped areas, bin stores and site fittings.

The application was lodged on May 15 and a decision from Offaly County Council is due on July 9 of this year.