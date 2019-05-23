Apartment block development for Tullamore in doubt after planners raise 'serious concerns'

A proposed apartment block for Tullamore is in doubt after planners in Offaly County Council raised 'serious concerns' over elements of the development.

In a request for Further Information to developers Vinkala Ltd regarding the three-storey apartment block which would be based at Riverside, Tullamore, Offaly County Council stated that the planning authority had 'serious concerns' with the proposal.

The council states that the applicant has not provided the minimum number of car-parking spaces for the development which would have 12, two-bedroom apartments. The proposed car parking spaces are existing, on street parking spaces.

It also states that the proposed footpath is not appropriately designed while concerns are also raised about a water channel on the site that may have 'a historic or present function'.

Issues with the angle of windows and the provision of public open space are also raised in the request for Further Information from Offaly County Council.