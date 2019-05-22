Lowry enjoys reunion with 2009 Irish Open caddie at US PGA Championship

Shane Lowry marked a solid week at the US PGA by reuniting with the man who caddied for him this week ten years ago when he won the 2009 Irish Open as an amateur.

Shane recovered from a tough first day at Bethpage Black in New York last week to finish in a share of 8th place and his old caddie was there to enjoy it.

Taking to Instagram with the above picture, Shane said: "Happy with my week at Bethpage, especially after Thursday. Great to have this man walking around with me for the few day. The great David (Shaper) Reynolds who caddied for me this week 10 years ago to the Irish Open."

The two great Clara man caught up as they reminisced about that day in 2009 when the golfing world became aware of the name - Shane Lowry.