Offaly schools approved for new accommodation and emergency works

Offaly schools are among those that have received the green light for new accommodation and for emergency works.

St Brendan's Community School in Birr has been approved for two classroom Special Needs Unit.

According to the list Ard Scoil Chiarain Naofa has been approved for roof works, Clara VS has been approved for electrical works, St Sinchill's in Killeigh has been approved for mechanical works while Scoil Phronsias Naofa has been approved for an external environment project.

Detailed letters will be issued to school authorities, principals or Boards of Management to notify them of the grant and the work that is to be carried out.

Commenting on the funding, Fine Gael European Election candidate Andrew Doyle stated, "this is a good outcome for these schools which deserve praise for the level of work they would have invested in putting their application together. This is also testament to the Government’s commitment to investing in all our counties. We need to see this investment continue into all our educational facilities and institutions in Ireland South, right up to third level."