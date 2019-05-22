Offaly schools awarded Green Flag for water conservation

Two Offaly schools were honoured for their efforts in promoting water conservation and awareness at the An Taisce Green-Schools regional awards in Athlone this week.

Durrow National School and Scoil Mhuire agus Chormaic, Kilcormac were amongst 119 schools nationwide receiving a Green Flag under the Water theme, sponsored by Irish Water.

The Water theme looks at developing awareness around water conservation and how to effectively manage this important resource in our schools and at home.

Yvonne Harris, Head of Customer Operations at Irish Water, said, “Helping the next generation to understand the importance of conserving water is a key part of our role in safeguarding Ireland’s water supply, so we are delighted to be partnering with An Taisce's Green-Schools Water Theme for the sixth year running.

“We were very impressed by the creative and innovative ways that all of the schools came up with to save water and to promote awareness both in their classrooms and in their communities.”

Green-Schools Manager, Cathy Baxter, spoke at the award ceremony: “It’s fantastic to be in a position to acknowledge and reward the efforts of the students, teachers, principals, parents and caretakers who have committed so much of their time to conserving water and to see the fruits of our workshops and events throughout the year.”

This is the seventh year of the partnership between Irish Water and Green-Schools to promote water conservation. Over 1,000 schools across the country have attended interactive Water Workshops and Walk for Water Events since 2013.