Cowen calls for clarity on government expenditure ceilings

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform Barry Cowen has said that Fine Gael’s policy on expenditure leaves an awful lot to be desired.

Commenting on the matter Deputy Cowen said, “from the get-go Fine Gael have tried to convince us all that they are a safe pair of hands when it comes to the State’s finances."

“Notwithstanding the debacle involving the National Children’s Hospital and the National Broadband Plan it has now emerged that Fine Gael, while in government, have exceeded the expenditure ceilings set by them to control expenditure every year since 2014."

“In 2014 expenditure ceilings were introduced for the first time. The supposed intention at the time was to plan and control expenditure over a three-year timeframe," Barry added.

“However, this has proven to be just another way of Fine Gael trying to spin that they are responsible with taxpayer’s money. The fact is that the expenditure ceilings have been revised upwards in every year since they were established and at the end of the day they proved to be meaningless anyway as Fine Gael simply ignored them."

“For example, in Budget 2016 the projected gross voted expenditure ceiling for 2018 was set at just over €57 billion. In Budget 2018 this was revised to nearly €61 billion. Crucially however, the actual gross expenditure in 2018 turned out to be nearly €63 billion. That is an increase of €6 billion over the course of just a few years."

“Fine Gael can no longer lecture anyone on fiscal matters. The facts show that they are loose with the taxpayer’s money. They will overspend on the Children’s Hospital by hundreds of millions of euro, they have committed to spending €3 billion on broadband infrastructure that we won’t own, they overspent on health in 2018 to the tune of €654 million, they have committed to a €2.3 billion un-costed tax cut for the wealthiest in society and they have consistently ignored expenditure ceilings which they put in place to control expenditure,” concluded Deputy Cowen.