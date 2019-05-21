Poignant Tullamore mass to remember local cancer victims

A celebration of life and a mass of remembrance for multiple myeloma victims will take place on Thursday, May 30 at Tullamore Parish Church at 7pm.

The evening mass of reflection and celebration will be hosted by Fr Shane Crombie and the Midlands HSE choir at Tullamore Parish Church.

The mass will be followed by a social gathering and light refreshments in the Tullamore Parish Centre.

The event will also be an opportunity to meet family members of patients who are no longer with us.

All family and friends of those affected by Multiple Myeloma in the Midlands are welcome.