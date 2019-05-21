Offaly TD blasts government's disability strategy as 'seven years of failure'

Independent TD Carol Nolan has called on the government to commit to a sustained and renewed emphasis on the delivery of appropriate levels of disability respite and Home Care Packages.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after she supported a protest conducted by members of the disability community outside Dáil Éireann.

“The people who I engaged with on this protest had one clear message that they wanted government to hear; and that is that the current approach to the provision of respite care and Home Care Packages is a fragmented, geographical lottery which is not fit for purpose," she commented.

"While some parts of the country are doing their best to respond to care needs-most areas simply do not have even adequate levels of service, never mind the kind of consistent quality service that people deserve."

"The government’s response is always the same. They point to the publication of the first ever Carers Strategy that was published in 2012 while assuring us that they are committed to implementing it in full."

"Well, the reality is that it is seven years on and people are still waiting for what the government promised in terms of greater involvement of family carers in the preparation of care plans and aiding the provision of care with more accessible training and respite care."

"The disability community feel utterly betrayed by the lack of progress on meeting these objectives and that is why they were forced to protest."

"Indeed the fact that they must come to Dáil Éireann to plead for things like ceiling hoists and accessible transport and catering facilities is in itself a damning indictment of this government’s persistent refusal to assist these courageous people in moving beyond the experience of being treated like second class citizens,” concluded Deputy Nolan.