Councillors clash over new push for primary care centre in Birr

The issue of a primary care centre in Birr caused a disagreement between a number of Birr-based councillors at the May meeting of Offaly County Council on Monday, May 20.

Cllr John Clendennen raised the issue through a motion calling on Offaly County Council to identify sites for a primary care centre in Birr.

The motion comes less than a year after councillors voted against a primary care centre near the site of Birr Rugby Club at Scurragh, Townlands, in Birr. Fine Gael councillors, including Clendennen, were the only members to vote in favour of the project at that site when it came before the chamber last June.

Those voting against the proposals insisted it would negatively impact businesses in the centre of Birr as it was not located close enough to the centre of town. The proposals were later turned down by An Bord Pleanala.

Cllr Clendennen once again expressed his disappointment at the refusal of councillors to support the original development, saying, "I didn't agree with that decision but I accepted it."

He went on to say the need for services is still there in Birr and the surrounding areas, telling councillors, "we have a role to play in that so the opportunity doesn't pass us by."

He called on the council to identify sites as the HSE prepares to take expressions of interest to develop primary care centres throughout the country.

Cllr Clendennen said OCC could help in finding a solution and asked management and members to "treat it as a priority."

Cllr John Leahy said other candidates in Birr "didn't appreciate" the manner in which Cllr Clendennen had made the primary care issue and the situation surrounding last year's decision his mantra.

Cllr Leahy reiterated that he is pro-development when it comes to a primary care centre but that he felt the original proposal would have had "a detrimental impact" on the town centre of Birr and the businesses operating there.

Cllr Eamon Dooley agreed and also took issue with Cllr Clendennen, suggesting, "we will work within the system but it's the HSE that builds primary care centres, not this chamber."

He said the project last summer was on land that wasn't zoned, stressing that the HSE knew that.

Cllr Tommy McKeigue formally seconded Cllr Clendennen's motion and vocally supported him. He said, "these primary care centres simply can't go into the middle of towns."

"I regularly count 100-140 cars in the carpark of the Tullamore one. How could that be accommodating in a town centre?" he added.

A war of words erupted in the chamber when Cllr John Leahy said the primary care centre proposed for Birr last year could not be compared with the existing one in Tullamore, suggesting "Tullamore's centre is in close proximity to the town centre."

Cllr Clendennen rebuffed this assertion by pointing out the Tullamore primary care centre is located 1,200 metres from O'Connor Square [the centre of Tullamore] while the one proposed and rejected in Birr last year was 650 metres from Emmett Square [the centre of Birr].

Cllr Leahy interjected to stress, "these are different towns; on scale alone that argument doesn't hold up," going on to tell Cllr Clendennen to "do the maths."

Cllr Peter Ormond asked for sites to be identified and explored with developers and the HSE. He also pointed out that the issues of medical care in Birr with long waiting times for appointments went deeper than just facilities, saying, "it won't solve all the issues."

Responding to the motion, Director of Services, Frank Heslin said: "We have had discussions with the HSE on this. The HSE comes forward looking for land and we work with them, that's how it works, so we won't be going out to developers directly."