Over €80,000 funding for sports capital projects in Offaly

Sports clubs and organisations across Offaly are set to benefit from €82,903 investment in five local projects.

The funding for Offaly is part of €8.5m being allocated nationally from the latest round of Sports Capital Equipment Grants.

Edenderry Golf Club is set to received the largest allocation at €56,008. Kestrels Basketball Club in Portarlington will receive €8,511 while Tullamore Basketball Club is in line for €5,384.

Crinkle Sports and Recreation Centre will benefit to the tune of €8,000 while Clara & District Recreation Association will receive €5,000.



The grants are for Clubs who applied to the 2018 Sports Capital Programme for equipment only, with no other proposed developments in their application. About 1,500 further non-equipment only applications from across the country are still being processed by the Department of Sport and will be allocated in September. These include applicants who applied for funding for equipment and other developments.

Fine Gael MEP Candidate Andrew Doyle, who revealed the details of the allocations, said the funding will be of immense benefit to all the clubs and organisations across Offaly set to receive it.