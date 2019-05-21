Offaly business premises hit by burglars overnight

Gardaí in Tullamore are investigating a burglary in the town overnight.

A business premises on Church Road, Cloncollig was targeted in the burglary between 9pm on Monday, May 20 and 8am on Tuesday, May 21.

A sum of cash was stolen during the incident.

Gardaí are asking anyone passing by that may have seen any vehicles or persons acting suspiciously around the location or who may have CCTV near to location to contact Tullamore Garda Station.