Tributes paid as five councillors bow out of Offaly chamber

Tributes were paid in the Offaly County Council chamber this week as the term ended with the departure of five councillors elected in 2014.

Martin O'Reilly was mentioned by a number of councillors despite resigning his seat and being replaced by Alan Davy earlier this year, while tributes were also paid to Cllrs Tommy McKeigue, Noel Bourke, Dervill Dolan and Brendan Killeavy who attended the council for the final time on Monday.

Cathaoirleach Danny Owens began the tributes by saying the departing councillors have made "a huge contribution to loval government in Offaly" over the years.

Cllr Declan Harvey wished them the best of luck and said they had provided a "great service" to the county, while Cllr Liam Quinn said he wished the councillors well, particularly Noel Bourke who he was was a great mentor when he joined the council.

He also paid a glowing tribute to his Fine Gael colleague Cllr Tommy McKeigue, who he said "had left no small mark on Tullamore."

"We will miss him in Fine Gael and in this chamber and he will be missed by the people of Tullamore in this council. I wish him well and know he now has grandfather duties to be catching up on," Cllr Quinn added.

Cllr Eamon Dooley said: "We have all had our battles over the years, but we all worked together for the betterment of the county."

"There's life after politics and I hope you all and your families enjoy it," he said.

Cllr Tommy McKeigue thanked councillors for their kind words and wished them all well on their continued journey with Offaly County Council and the election on Friday, May 24.

He wished good health in retirement to Cllr Noel Bourke, while he described Brendan Killeavy's contribution as "enormous." He described Cllr Dervill Dolan as a "very effective councillor, like his father before him."

In his final address in the chamber, Cllr McKeigue said: "Local government is very important and it will continue long after I'm gone. I will bow out now, and as W.B Yeats once wrote, 'I will arise and go now.'" He received resounding applause from his fellow councillors.

Cllr Dervill Dolan reiterated that his decision not to run in this year's election was made with a heavy heart and said, "it has been a great honour to represent the people of Clara, Offaly and this chamber since the year 2000."

He thanked his fellow councillors, council staff and management for their help and support throughout the years. He also thanked all those who voted for him throughout the years, as well as the media for being fair and accommodating towards him."

He also wished Cllrs Bourke, Killeavy and McKeigue well, suggesting Cllr Killeavy was "a young man who might return to the council someday."

In his final address to the council, Cllr Brendan Killeavy said he "wouldn't close the door" on a return someday but said he made his decision to family and work commitments.

He said all councillors leaving the chamber would be a loss to the county and he thanked his fellow councillors, staff and management for their help over his ten years in the chamber.

"It was a full-time job; I certainly treated it as a full-time job and I don't regret it. Who knows what the future holds; maybe I would come back in the years to come; I won't close the door on it."

He finished by saying the government needs to do more to attract more young people and women into local politics and also expressed his hope that there would be a return to town councils in the future. "Towns like Tullamore are missing out without them," he concluded.

Cllr Noel Bourke was not present in the chamber at the time of the tributes, although he had been in attendance for meetings held earlier in the day. He was remembered in his absence as a "gentle, quiet but hugely effective" councillor by Cllr Tommy McKeigue.