Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days is for good spells of sunshine and dry weather for much of the week however there will be showers and more persistent rain at times.

The weather forecast for Tuesday is for further spells of sunshine this afternoon and evening and dry apart from the odd shower. Highest temperatures of 13 to 19 degrees, highest across the mid-west and lowest in the north. Winds will stay light and variable.

According to Met Eireann, it will be mainly dry and clear overnight on Tuesday with light breezes. A cool night with lows of 2 to 5 degrees and a touch of grass frost for a short time in the north.

The weather forecast for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for little change. There will be a few showers perhaps but otherwise dry and bright with good sunshine. Wind will continue light and variable. Towards evening cloud will thicken in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals. https://t.co/v5aQGT8F9e



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here:https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/y2OMjQLUS8 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 21, 2019

According to Met Eireann, Leinster and Ulster will have a predominantly dry morning on Thursday but rain will develop across the west and south of the country during the day. In the afternoon the rain will break up into showers. The east and north will remain mainly dry except for the odd shower. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees, best across Ulster and north-Leinster. Light breezes.

The weather forecast for Friday is for it to be bright and sunny during the day but some heavy showers will break out in the afternoon and evening. Highs of 15 to 19 degrees, light northwest winds.

Saturday looks set to be cloudy and damp over Ulster and western coastal counties, but the rest of the country will be generally dry. Highs of 15 to 19 degrees.

The current weather forecast is for some showers again on Sunday but mainly dry. Highs of 14 to 19 degrees in light westerly breezes.