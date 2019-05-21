More street enhancement works given green light in Tullamore

Offaly County Council has rubberstamped further enhancement works on two streets in Tullamore.

The decision to give the green light to the works on Store Street and Harbour Street was made by councillors at the May meeting of Offaly County Council on Monday, May 20.

The development has gone through a Part 8 process with a number of changes adopted for the final design phase, including the retention of car parking spaces outside a number of houses on Store Street.

The works on Harbour Street will consist of improvements to existing pedestrian footpaths, along both sides of Harbour Street, the remodelling of existing junctions by providing a raised table top crossing at Chapel Street, Store Street and Gas House Lane, to facilitate improved pedestrian safety, the provision also of a raised table top crossing at the junction of Harbour Street and Deane Place / opposite the entrance to the R.C. Church (Market Place) to allow for improved pedestrian crossing facilities,

The development will also see the laying of new paving and kerbs, street furniture, enhanced public lighting, planting, landscaping, and other associated works as necessary to facilitate the installation of the proposed street enhancement works.

Similarly on Store Street, works include improvements to pedestrian footpaths, along both sides of Store Street, the provision of shared cycle track, undergrounding of cables, enhanced public/street lighting, new paving and kerbs, street furniture, and planting, the remodelling of existing junctions between Store Street/Benburb Street/St Brigid’s Place and Convent Road & the provision of a raised table top crossing at these locations to provide improved pedestrian safety, and other associated works

as necessary to facilitate the installation of the proposed street enhancement works.

The works follow major public realm works ongoing at High Street and O'Connor Square in Tullamore town centre.

A number of individuals made submissions during the Part 8 process with concerns about parking and the installation of a parking network on Store Street given particular attention.

Offaly County Council responded by saying the plans would be changed in order to retain car parking spaces outside a number of houses on Store Street to accommodate residents, particularly those with mobility issues.

On the cycling issue, OCC insisted: "The inclusion of the cycle lane along Store Street is included so as to connect the Grand Canal Greenway with the Grand Canal Harbour area and also to entice passing Greenway users into the centre of Tullamore." The cycling network is therefore retained.

"The proposed development is consistent with the objectives of the Tullamore Town and Environs Development Plan 2010-2016 as extended. The development is in keeping with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area," the council said.

The enhancement works were officially proposed by Cllr Tommy McKeigue and seconded by Cllr Dervill Dolan. They will now go to tender stage.