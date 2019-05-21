REACTION: The furious reaction as Kevin Martin is sacked as Offaly hurling manager

There has been a strong social media reaction to Offaly County Board's decision to axe Kevin Martin as the senior hurling manager at a meeting last night.

Martin was ousted after two years and two early Joe McDonagh defeats to Laois and Westmeath in the last fortnight.

The reaction on social media has been visceral with most commentators expressing frustration and anger with the county board.

The anger seems to be with the ongoing failings in Offaly GAA rather than the individual case of Kevin Martin.

We all know last nights Offaly news means there's definitely a Netflix camera crew on-site..... #gaa (In all seriousness it would be great!) pic.twitter.com/EF06tCMZvM May 21, 2019

Maybe it's time for @Offaly_GAA county board to admit they haven't done their jobs and resign. Very easy to blame the managers. EGM needed ASAP or we will still be talking about the state of GAA in Offaly for the next god knows how many years. @daithi_regan @TheRealJT23 — Cronan Kennedy (@cronankennedy) May 21, 2019

Offaly Co Board say survival in the #JoeMcDonaghCup is vital for the development of hurling, I think reaching rock bottom by playing in the #Rackard might wake up the #Blazers & #Players to begin a fundamental change in attitude, much like Kerry #Offaly #Hurling #GAA — Mike O'Halloran (@StageandSport) May 21, 2019

Have to agree with you 100%. Martin is a legend in Offaly hurling and to do that to him was out of order. Maybe the person who made the call should consider their own position and of those @ him/her. #personallivesmatter — Andy Moloney (@Gunners1976) May 20, 2019

Treating Kevin Martin like you have done will do little or nothing for your survival! Looks like Offaly CB have no plan for the future of hurling & football! A shame that a great county is in the doldrums☹️☹️ — Ita O’Hanlon (@HanlonIta) May 20, 2019

Totally disagree with Kevin Martin been let go by Offaly co board, what purpose is this serving, are the ills of Offaly the fault of Kevin, absolutely not, our board are trying to imply otherwise with his removal , look inwards guys — Daithi regan (@daithi_regan) May 20, 2019

Surely @Offaly_GAA need to sit back and strip this down.

Anyone that is on a committee there more than 5 years needs rid.

They are stuck in the past, and need to rectify.

How has it come to this @DuignanMichael ?? — Darragh Hayes (@darraghayes) May 20, 2019

An absolute disgrace to blame a good manager and a good man for the mess that ye the county board have created for putting no effort into developing players. I sincerely hope ye are relegated — eoin (@proV1kenobe) May 20, 2019

Yet again Offaly County board lay the blame on someone other than themselves! Feel sorry for Kevin Martin, genuine honest man who cares for hurling and his previous managerial record speaks for itself. The very best of luck to Joachim Kelly in the role. Dark times for Offaly! — Johnno Kinahan (@JohnnoKinahan14) May 20, 2019

You've got to applaud the Offaly County Board's stubborness at blaming anybody but themselves! — Robert Cribbin (@rob_cribbin) May 20, 2019

It's the fourth time in the last 10 years that Offaly have appointed an interim manager at senior level mid-season. No other county can compete with those numbers. #GAA — Pat Nolan (@pat_nolan) May 20, 2019