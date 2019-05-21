REACTION: The furious reaction as Kevin Martin is sacked as Offaly hurling manager

There has been a strong social media reaction to Offaly County Board's decision to axe Kevin Martin as the senior hurling manager at a meeting last night. 

Martin was ousted after two years and two early Joe McDonagh defeats to Laois and Westmeath in the last fortnight. 

The reaction on social media has been visceral with most commentators expressing frustration and anger with the county board. 

The anger seems to be with the ongoing failings in Offaly GAA rather than the individual case of Kevin Martin.

 