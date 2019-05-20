Kevin Martin sacked as Offaly hurling manager

Offaly GAA has sacked Kevin Martin and his senior hurling management team with immediate effect.

A statement read: "Following on from an Offaly GAA Management Committee meeting tonight, Kevin Martin and his management team have been replaced as the current senior hurling management with immediate effect."

"The committee would like to thank Kevin and his team for their commitment and effort over the last two years."

Offaly GAA continued: "Survival in the Joe McDonagh Cup competition in 2019 is essential for the long term development of hurling in the county."

"To this end Joachim Kelly has been appointed by the management committee as interim manager to the end of this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup competition."

"We wish Joachim and his team the best of luck in the upcoming games."

Offaly lost their opening two games of the Joe McDonagh Cup against Laois and Westmeath and now face a battle to survive at the level.