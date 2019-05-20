Woman put on 175 week waiting list for hospital appointment in Tullamore

A woman has been told that she has been put on a waiting list 'in excess of 175 weeks' for an appointment at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

The woman received the waiting time in writing and Laois County Councillor Cllr Aidan Mullins has shared a picture of the letter.

He said this waiting time of over three years shows the 'unacceptable state of the health service'.

"While canvassing yesterday I spoke to a lady who was informed she was placed on a waiting list to see a Consultant in Tullamore Hospital.

"However, the letter also informs her that the waiting list is in excess of 175 weeks i.e. over 3 years!" he said.

The letter from the hospital states: "I wish to inform you that the current waiting list is in excess of 175 weeks. However, depending on the urgency of your referral an appointment may be issued before this time. If your condition deteriorates you should make an appointment with your GP."