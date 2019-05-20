Ireland weather forecast for the week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for a lot of dry weather with scattered showers and temperatures in the mid to high teens.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for the day to start off mostly dry, with bright or sunny spells, but scattered showers in the northwest will become more widespread during the day. However, much of Munster and parts of south Leinster will be mainly dry, with just isolated showers. Maximum temperatures 12 to 16 Celsius generally, but 17 or 18 degrees in parts of Munster. Winds will be light, mainly northwesterly.

According to Met Eireann, Monday night will be dry and clear and cold. Temperatures will fall as low as 2 degrees in the air in Ulster and will be generally between 3 and 5 degrees elsewhere. Winds will be light northeasterly or variable.

7 Day Forecast - Precipitation and Pressure Chart in 6 hour intervals.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/raskgfBSRs — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 19, 2019

The weather forecast for Sunday is for more sunny spells and scattered showers, once again most frequent in the east. Temperatures of between 13 and 18 degrees, the lower temperatures in the north and northeast and the higher values across western parts of Munster. Winds will be light variable. Tuesday night will be mainly dry and temperatures will fall to between 5 and 7 degrees.

The weather forecast for Wednesday is for the day to start largely dry through the country, although there will be showers over Ulster in the morning. Cloud will build from the west and rain will develop later, becoming widespread and persistent overnight. Temperatures will be between 13 and 15 degrees and winds will be light northerly at first but becoming southerly later with the advancing rain.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will be a showery day with southwesterly winds and temperatures typical for the time of year.

Met Eireann says the current indications for the extended outlook is for continued unsettled conditions with a northerly wind and temperatures slightly lower than usual for the time of year.