Tullamore girl going to great lengths to get her favourite ice-cream in her home town

A Tullamore girl is willing to go to great lengths to get her favourite ice-cream brand to set up an outlet in the town.

Aine Hennessy sent a letter to Smooch Ice-Cream with the names of 50 people who support her campaign to get the company to set up in Tullamore. At the end of her letter, Aine says that if there is anything else she has to do to get an outlet in Tullamore, she is willing to do it.

Smooch is an Irish ice-cream brand installed in over 150 stores across Ireland. The company promised to do its best for Aine if she received 50 signatures as a form of petition for a parlour to be installed in one of the local retail stores in Tullamore.

And good to its word, Smooch has been in contact with the Offaly Express, the leading news resource for the county, to 'get the word out' and hopefully get a Smooch Parlour in Tullamore for Aine and her friends.

Smooch Parlours are generally installed in convenience stores so if you are a shop owner in Tullamore who would like a Smooch Parlour installed, you know you already have 50 guaranteed customers, one of whom is willing to go to great lengths just to get her favourite ice-cream in here home town.

