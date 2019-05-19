Gardai raid cannabis growhouse in Midlands and seize quantity of drugs

Following on from an incident of public order in Newbridge on Saturday where Gardaí discovered €6,500 cannabis herb, in a follow up operation in Portlaoise today, Gardaí uncovered a growhouse and seized in excess of €20,000 of cannabis.

A man was arrested and detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Newbridge Garda station following the initial seizure and he remains in custody.

In a separate incident, Gardaí in Newbridge are investigating a seizure of drugs at a house in Rossconnell, Newbridge this afternoon.

Following on from investigations, a warrant was obtained and a search conducted at a house, where one man was arrested and a growhouse located. A quantity of cannabis was seized at different stages of growth, with an estimated street value in excess of €60,000, subject to analysis.

The man in his mid 40s and originally from eastern Europe was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Newbridge GS under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Investigations are ongoing.