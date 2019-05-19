Shane Lowry on course for top 15 finish at US PGA Championship

After barely making the cut thanks to a late birdie on Friday, Shane Lowry has made significant jumps up the leaderboard on Saturday and today and now looks to be on course for a top 15 finish. Incredibly he was 112th after the opening round.

The Offaly golfer has hit three consecutive under par rounds on the notoriously difficult Bethpage Black course in New York and he is currently in 13th place with some of the field left to finish.

He started the tournament with a five over par 75 round but he shot a one under par on Friday to make the cut, a two under on Saturday and finished with a one under par round today.

With just over 20 players left on course in difficult conditions, Shane could yet move further up the leaderboard.