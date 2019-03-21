Offaly bowling alley to re-open after insurance cost closure

The managing director of Cosmic Bowl in Tullamore has confirmed that the bowling alley is set to re-open on Friday, March 22 after a short closure due to insurance costs.

John Carroll slammed the culture of insurance claims and failing regulations after he was forced to close the popular bowling facility in early March.

He said himself and the staff are "delighted to be back in business" after finding suitable insurance cover with a European underwriter. He said: "They take a different attitude over there and they've judged the business on its merits and its record."

John had said that the bowling alley had operated without a claim for 16 years in the Sragh Business Park but had seen its premium rise from €12,000 in 2016 to €48,000 in 2019.

John Caroll told the Offaly Express that he has not got suitable cover "at a fraction" of that cost and that he was looking forward to welcoming customers back through the doors.

He insisted that companies like his in the leisure industry will be forced to go elsewhere for cover until "a lot of legislation is changed in Ireland."

John is part of a wider group of leisure company owners who are lobbying for a tightening of regulations to address the legal and claim culture generally which he says has "gone mad" and will get worse with the next generation.

The group met recently in Tullamore where it was revealed at least two similar businesses closed last week with a further three imminent due to insurance hikes. The group also travelled to the Dáil recently to support a Fianna Fail motion aimed at tackling the problem which is set for mention.

Cosmic Bowl, Tullamore re-opens on Friday, March 22.