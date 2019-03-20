Gardai investigating death of man in Milands

Gardai are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of a male in his 40s at Wolfhill this evening. No other person is being sought in relation to the incident.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) have been notified of the investigation. The office of the State Pathologist has also been notified.

Gardai are awaiting the results of the post mortem to determine the course of the investigation.