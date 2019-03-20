Offaly community lodges plans for new playground with council
An Offaly community group has applied for planning permission to build a new playground.
Ballinamere Community Playground Group lodged their plans and sought permission for the development at Ballykilmurray, Tullamore last week.
The development will consist of the construction of a new playground with assorted play equipment, seating, new car parking facilities and new boundary fencing.
