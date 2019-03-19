Tullamore play centre shortlisted for national hospitality award

Tullamore play centre, Playtown, has been listed as a finalist for the Irish Hospitality Awards 2019.

The Irish Hospitality Awards are back for the third year to celebrate those who provide residents and visitors

with great experience and enhance the hospitality industry in Ireland.

The glamorous ceremony will be held at The Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport, on Monday, March 25, where top contenders will gather together to find out the lucky winners.

The third Irish Hospitality Awards aim to acknowledge those who make a real difference in this sector as well as the efforts that the professionals put in ensuring their customers always receive services that are second to none.

The awards will also provide a platform to thank everyone who is committed to make the country a friendly place to visit, from restaurants that serve delicious dishes to bars and clubs that keep Ireland alive at nights, museums, shopping centres and play centres as well as festivals that promote different cultures.

Playtown Tullamore is one of the finalists in the Children’s Play Centre of The Year category. Playtown Tullamore will find out if they will be crowned winner and will take the trophy home at the elegant ceremony taking place on March 25.

Sinead, Frankie & Priya O’Reilly are delighted to be shortlisted saying: “Since opening in June 2017, we have been blown away by the support of the public for our unique imagination based role play centre."

"As a family-run business, we greatly appreciate this support and having been nominated by our fantastic customers for Children’s Play Centre Of The Year. We are thrilled to be representing Offaly in the upcoming Irish Hospitality Awards 2019 ceremony."

A spokesperson for the Irish Hospitality Awards 2019 said: “Working in the hospitality industry can be challenging at times and these awards aim to recognise those who have succeeded in this sector, despite the difficulties."

"The finalists are people who have dedicated their whole career in making the country a great place for its lively atmosphere. It is time to recognise those professionals, whose work often remains over-shadowed. We would like to congratulate all the finalists for their nomination and wish them the best of luck.”