Cowen calls for action on Edenderry's 'overloaded' wastewater plant

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen, has sought assurances on upgrade works needed on Edenderry Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Deputy Cowen was commenting as Irish Water and Offaly County Council both confirmed that the Edenderry Plant was overloaded, sparking fears among developers about a halting of construction projects.

Deputy Cowen explained, “I have been working with my colleagues on Offaly County Council, Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick and Cllr Noel Burke, and together we have been making representations in regard to the urgent upgrading works needed at the Edenderry Wastewater Treatment Plant. We know that Edenderry is at full capacity and that it needs to be upgraded."

“While we appreciate that responsibility for the delivery of water and wastewater infrastructure rests with Irish Water and not Offaly County Council, we have implored the council to work with Irish Water and to ensure the delivery of enhancement works in a timely manner."

“It was confirmed to us that Edenderry is proposed for an upgrade in the next investment plan, 2020-2024, subject to CRU approvals and funding. There can be no two ways about it, it is imperative that these works take place and furthermore that they begin at the earliest possible time."

“Irish Water has confirmed that in the meantime any developers can contact the Irish Water connections and developers services (CDS) and an assessment will be made as to what capital contribution would be required to meet the proposed load of the development. A developer is currently working through this option and I would encourage any developers who are apprehensive of undertaking investment in the county, to speak with Irish Water or contact my office to discuss this option," Barry said.

“Works were undertaken to the treatment plant in 2016 to improve efficiency, however, it is now overloaded and there is a risk of overflow, particularly at times of heavy rainfall. The expansion is required to effectively treat the wastewater generated by existing and future development in the county,” concluded Deputy Cowen.