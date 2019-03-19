Four Offaly businesses shortlisted for national awards

Four Offaly businesses are in the running to pick up top honours at the Micro Business Awards 2019.

The awards ceremony, which will take place in the Strand Hotel in Limerick in April, is now in its third year and is the leading celebration of Ireland’s small businesses.

The awards aim to appreciate the nation’s best sole traders, micro businesses and small companies – as well as the services providers and advisers that support them.

A winner last year, Tullamore's Emily Mahon and her MentorUs Business solutions, is nominated once more in the social media presence category. MentorUs is also nominated in the business advisor category while Emily is in the running for the best female entrepreneur prize.

Karen Edell Millenary and Hat Hire is nominated in the reinvention and occasion categories; Tullamore's Enchanted Gift Shop is nominated in the craft section and best female entrepreneur section; while David Burke from DB Woodfinishing is nominated for the 'business to business' award, and the male entrepreneur prize.