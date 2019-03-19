Offaly students send message to government with climate change demonstration

Students from Offaly and around the world have been commended for staging an orchestrated demonstration on the lack of government action on climate change.

The students, including a group outside Offaly County Council buildings in Tullamore, grabbed international headlines on Friday with the action.

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen praised local students who converged at the County Council Offices in Tullamore calling on the Government to initiate climate change initiatives and incentives which will benefit us all.

“Today we see hundreds of children protest, outside the County Council Offices in Tullamore, outside Leinster House, and in their own schools across the country, against the lack of Government action in tackling climate change," he said.

“More than most, this region “gets” that decarbonisation was a policy introduced to mitigate the effects of climate change. The Government needs to “get” the fact that the region must be targeted with specific funding and initiatives to ensure that the local communities do not pay the price for decarbonisation," Barry added.

“It’s particularly necessary for our county and region that even existing carbon tax funding is targeted to Offaly as Bord na Mona decarbonisation must be balanced by new green projects that can offer alternative enterprises, jobs and employment options."

“This week, I will host a public meeting, along with Fianna Fáil Party colleagues, on the effects of Climate Change in Athlone IT. The meeting will be addressed by leading experts on climate change from the energy, transport and agriculture sectors. Anyone wishing to attend or get further information can email my office barry.cowen@oireachtas.ie,” concluded Deputy Cowen.