Prime commercial property hits the market for €550,000 in Tullamore

A central commercial building in Tullamore has been put up for sale for €550,000.

The substantial 598 sq. metre property is located in a prominent position on High Street in the heart of Tullamore.

The building is already home to some of the town's most well-established businesses, including popular deli and café, Sambodinos. A second unit was previously run as the Jade Chinese restaurant.

Both retail premises are fronting onto High Street, benefitting from excellent footfall.

Upstairs, there is two floors of accommodation. Access to this accommodation comes via a door to the front, between the Jade and Sambodinos.

Additionally to the rear of the main property, there are two further units; one being a vacant two storey premises for which the main access is on the ground floor within the courtyard.

Adjacent there is another two-storey building within the courtyard trading as Tullamore Blinds and includes a separate vacant ground floor unit with its own door entrance.

There is off-street parking available within the site but in addition to this, the property is surrounded by a number of public car parks.

This property offers a huge opportunity to the incoming purchaser and is listed for sale by Sherry FitzGerald Lewis Hamill.

Further details and particulars available on request. Current tenants will not be affected by any sale.

Find out more here.